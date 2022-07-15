Qatar Airline is voted best in the world in 2022; see the top 20

The best airline in the world this year is from Qatar, the home of the 2022 World Cup, according to the annual awards from the agency AirlineRatings.com, which tracks the industry’s movements regarding the operations of the main companies.

For experts at the Australian content hub, the company’s commitment to continue flying – and with top-notch service – in the last few years of the pandemic was a decisive factor for its first place. Qatar Airways also took home the Year’s Award for Long Term Excellence in the Middle East and Africa.

“Qatar Airways’ decision to continue operating during the pandemic has meant that it has become the largest airline in the world at a huge profit — it was the only major airline to achieve this feat,” said the editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com. , Geoffrey Thomas, to CNN American.

In second place was Air New Zealand, which has won the ranking six times in recent years and also received the same place on the podium last year. The website highlighted the New Zealand airline’s good economy and premium economy class services and ranked it as the best option for long-haul travel in the Pacific region.

Etihad Airways, from the United Arab Emirates, also completed the podium, which also took the award for Environmental Defender Company of the year, for its “unprecedented” commitment to cutting gas emissions. Check out the other top performers of the year:

The best airlines in the world in 2022

1 / 20 1st Qatar Airways Disclosure two / 20 2nd Air New Zealand Disclosure 3 / 20 3rd Etihad Airways Disclosure / Etihad 4 / 20 4th Korean Air Playback/Twitter 5 / 20 5th Singapore Airlines Getty Images 6 / 20 7 / 20 7th Virgin Australia Disclosure / Virgin Australia 8 / 20 8th EVA Air Playback/Twitter 9 / 20 9th Turkish Airlines Disclosure / Turkish Airlines 10 / 20 10th All Nippon Airways Disclosure 11 / 20 11th Cathay Pacific Airways Disclosure 12 / 20 12th Virgin Atlantic Disclosure 13 / 20 13th Japan Air Lines reproduction 14 / 20 14th JetBlue Playback/Twitter 15 / 20 15th Finnair Disclosure 16 / 20 16th Emirates Mark Cristino/NurPhoto/Getty Images 17 / 20 17th Hawaiian Airlines Disclosure 18 / 20 18th Air France/KLM Disclosure 19 / 20 19th Alaska Airlines Disclosure / Alaska Airlines 20 / 20 20th British Airways Disclosure

Despite not ranking them, AirlineRatings.com also released the list of low-cost airlines with the best performance in 2022. They are: Allegiant Air, AirAsia, easyjet, Jetstar, Flair, Fly Dubai, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest and VietJet Air.