Qatar Airline is voted best in the world in 2022; see the top 20

The best airline in the world this year is from Qatar, the home of the 2022 World Cup, according to the annual awards from the agency AirlineRatings.com, which tracks the industry’s movements regarding the operations of the main companies.

For experts at the Australian content hub, the company’s commitment to continue flying – and with top-notch service – in the last few years of the pandemic was a decisive factor for its first place. Qatar Airways also took home the Year’s Award for Long Term Excellence in the Middle East and Africa.

“Qatar Airways’ decision to continue operating during the pandemic has meant that it has become the largest airline in the world at a huge profit — it was the only major airline to achieve this feat,” said the editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com. , Geoffrey Thomas, to CNN American.

In second place was Air New Zealand, which has won the ranking six times in recent years and also received the same place on the podium last year. The website highlighted the New Zealand airline’s good economy and premium economy class services and ranked it as the best option for long-haul travel in the Pacific region.

Etihad Airways, from the United Arab Emirates, also completed the podium, which also took the award for Environmental Defender Company of the year, for its “unprecedented” commitment to cutting gas emissions. Check out the other top performers of the year:

The best airlines in the world in 2022

Qatar Airways Business Class



1st

Qatar Airways



"Couch" in Air New Zealand's economy



2nd

Air New Zealand



Etihad Airways' Airbus A380 has a lobby with sofas, LED television and a bar, where first and business class passengers can relax and socialize during the flight



3rd

Etihad Airways



Korean Air



4th

Korean Air



Singapore Airlines



5th

Singapore Airlines



Qantas Aibus A380



Virgin Australia airline business class



7th

Virgin Australia



EVA Air, a Taiwanese company



8th

EVA Air



Turkish Airlines stewardess



9th

Turkish Airlines



ANA (All Nippon Airways)



10th

All Nippon Airways



Cathay Pacific Airways



11th

Cathay Pacific Airways



Virgin Atlantic



12th

Virgin Atlantic



Japan Air Lines (JAL)



13th

Japan Air Lines



JetBlue



14th

JetBlue



Seat "child" of Finnair will launch in business class on March 1



15th

Finnair



Image of Emirates A380 cabins; plane is used for Real Madrid travel



16th

Emirates



Hawaiian Airlines' new business class wants to be a coral reef



17th

Hawaiian Airlines



First class on Air France



18th

Air France/KLM



Alaska Airlines flight interior, elected as one of the companies that offer the healthiest menu on board



19th

Alaska Airlines



On a long-haul flight, British Airways takes around 7,000 items for in-flight service. Much of it turns into garbage after the flight



20th

British Airways



Despite not ranking them, AirlineRatings.com also released the list of low-cost airlines with the best performance in 2022. They are: Allegiant Air, AirAsia, easyjet, Jetstar, Flair, Fly Dubai, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest and VietJet Air.

