Radio “heartbeat” detected billions of light years from Earth

posted on 7/14/2022 4:19 PM / updated on 7/14/2022 4:19 PM



(Credit: Disclosure/MIT News)

A mysterious and persistent radio signal has been detected by astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

This signal has been classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB, which means an intensely strong burst of radio waves of unknown astrophysical origin, which normally lasts a few milliseconds at most.

However, to the researchers’ surprise, this new signal persisted for three seconds, about a thousand times longer than an average FRB. Thus, the signal found, cataloged as FRB 20191221A, is the longest lasting FRB with the clearest periodic pattern detected so far.

“There aren’t many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals,” explains Daniele Michilli, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “Examples we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce radiated emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a pulsar on steroids.”

They hope to detect more periodic signals from this source, which could be used as an astrophysical clock. An example would be the frequency of the explosions and how they change as the source moves away from Earth can be used to measure the rate at which the universe is expanding.

The results were reported in the journal nature on July 13th.





Research differentials

The main difference between the new signal and radio emissions from our own galactic pulsars is that FRB 20191221A appears to be over a million times brighter.

According to Michilli, the flashes of light could originate from a distant radio pulsar that is normally dimmer as it spins and, for some unknown reason, ejected a train of bright bursts, in a rare three-second window that CHIME was fortunately. positioned for capture.

O Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) is an interferometric radio telescope consisting of four large parabolic reflectors located at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in British Columbia, Canada.

“CHIME has now detected many FRBs with different properties”, says Michilli. “We have seen some that live inside very turbulent clouds, while others appear to be in clean environments. of plasma that must be extremely turbulent”, he also adds.

Astronomers are hoping to capture additional bursts from the periodic FRB 20191221A, which could help refine their understanding of its source and neutron stars in general.