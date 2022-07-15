Rape: Anesthesiologist patient wants to sue hospital – 07/14/2022 – Daily life

One of the patients suspected of having been victims of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra wants to sue the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense, for not having stopped the act.

The 30-year-old woman was the first to be sedated by the doctor during childbirth last Sunday morning (10). After her, he participated in two more cesarean sections, the third being filmed by professionals who were suspicious of Bezerra’s attitude.

“I understand the hospital’s negligence, because they let two more victims go through the same abuse just because of a film,” said the patient’s lawyer, Joabs Sobrinho, at the police station on Thursday (14).

“The victim’s own voice is already valid in rape cases, imagine a medical team saying that another doctor is abusing a patient”, he argues, stating that they had a responsibility to have called their superiors.

“They knew there was abuse. It’s very strong that you want to record a person to catch a libidinous act if you’re really realizing that you have a libidinous act,” he added.

THE Sheet sought the hospital on Thursday night to comment on the lawyer’s lines, but got no response. In a note released in the afternoon, the State Department of Health and the direction of the Women’s Hospital said they were called by the medical and nursing staff and then sought the police.

“Both the complaint and the images that prove the crime were made by professionals from the hospital itself, who suspected the doctor’s conduct. […]. After the team verified the content of the footage, the anesthetist did not participate in any other procedures,” the statement said.

The patient testified this Thursday (14) at the Police Station for Women’s Service (Deam) in the city. Investigators are still awaiting formal reports from two more of the six women who are having their cases investigated.

According to lawyer Joabs Sobrinho, in addition to rape through oral sex, the 30-year-old patient also suspects vaginal rape. She says she remembers her body “moving”, he said, but was heavily sedated.

He says that she entered the delivery room around 8:30 am, but the doctor did not allow a friend who was accompanying her to enter. She then remembers that the anesthetist did not let a nurse or nurse put the probe into her genitals.

“There was a lot of things wrong, he put the probe and gave the injection sitting up, not lying down, but she was surprised because she knew it was lying down. She said: ‘But I’m very dirty, I’m ashamed, doctor. And he replied: ‘ No, I’ll clean you,'” says Sobrinho.

“He applied a very strong dosage to her and said: are you feeling your legs? She: no. Then he was alone with her. She saw her bottom swing, but she didn’t feel anything. Then she passed out. When she woke up, she saw him behind her head. He asked: ‘Has he been born yet?’ ‘Already’, and erased it again”, he adds.

By 9:30 am, her son was born. She was sedated until almost 12 pm and was unable to breastfeed because she was too sleepy, so the baby was given milk in a cup.

The lawyer wants to read the statements of the medical and nursing staff to understand what actually happened at that moment. Afterwards, he intends to “take the appropriate measures, both in the criminal and civil areas”.

Late on Monday night (11), the family was informed inside the hospital that a doctor had been arrested, but the patient only learned of the suspected rape through delegate Barbara Lomba, who called her on Tuesday.

He says that the hospital never contacted her and that she is now deciding whether to take the cocktail of HIV drugs that is standard in cases of sexual abuse. She wants to breastfeed the child, but she will be prevented from taking the medicine.

“There’s a lot of reparation, she has her image linked to the whole country, […] she is suffering too much, she couldn’t understand why this is happening to her. First day of her son’s life, she will remember that she was raped, which is complicated,” he says.