Restyled BMW 3 Series debuts in September and new generation of X1 will be produced in Brazil in 2023 | Marketplace

After the arrival of the iX3 electric SUV, the BMW confirms that the The new Série 3 debuts next September in Brazil. Recently, the sedan underwent a facelift abroad and this change will reach the car produced at the Araquari (SC) plant.

Along with the hatchback, BMW will also build the recently launched new generation of X1but this should only happen in 2023. Last year, the complex received an investment of R$ 500 million for the modernization of the models.

Returning to the 3 Series, the sedan underwent a light visual plastic presented last May, in which the front grille received slightly larger air intakes, as well as a redesigned bumper with a sporty look and matrix LED headlights – exclusive to the more expensive versions. At the rear, there is a new bumper and taillights that undergo a slight change in the internal arrangement.

BMW 3 Series received a beefier rear bumper and new taillights

Nonetheless, it is in the cabin that are the biggest news of the sedan. Inherited from the iX, the floating multimedia center has become much larger, at 12.3 inches. Next to it, in the same frame, is the 14.9-inch instrument panel with head-up display. In terms of connectivity, the BMW brings a personal assistant, new BMW Operating System 8 operating system and native internet with 5G connection.

It also has a package of driver assistants and safety features such as automatic braking system, lane keeping assistant and speed alert. In the center console, the gear selector has a new design. Before two zones, digital air conditioning becomes three zones as standard.

Sedan is inspired by the iX and features two continuous screens that function as a multimedia center and instrument panel

Under the hood, the 3 Series keeps the engine 2.0 turbo with 184 hp and 30.6 kgfm of torque and 3.0 turbo with 387 hp and 50.9 kgfm of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic in both cases.

New BMW X1 will be made in Brazil in combustion versions; electric version, iX1, will be imported

The new generation of the X1 changes its look and technologies, but it is still possible to see similarities with the SUV currently sold here. The electric version is also confirmed for our market. However, they will not be manufactured here.

Currently, four BMW cars are assembled in Araquari: the X1, X3 and X4 and the 3 Series.