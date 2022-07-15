Ricardo Goulart, Cruzeiro, Bahia and agent: links about the midfielder’s future

The negotiation between cruise and Ricardo Goulart cooled down, largely because of the player’s high salary demand, an obstacle within the financial reality of the SAF managed by Ronaldo. Within this scenario, Goulart’s future also depends on the interests of his staff. An interest from Bahia is also reported and there are links that support the rumors

Bahia comes in negotiations with the City Group for the acquisition of the tricolor SAF. And who is directly involved in these conversations is agent Paulo Pitombeira, who is also one of those responsible for Ricardo Goulart’s career.

He is the intermediary in conversations between Bahians and the international business group, whose main highlight is Manchester City, from England, as well as other clubs around the world.

Pitombeira has been close to City since the negotiation that took Gabriel Jesus to the Citizens in 2017, and was tasked with introducing clubs in Brazilian football to foreign executives. He is also a close friend of Bahia’s president, Guilherme Bellintani, and is expected to receive a percentage of the deal. The Bahia SAF is valued at R$ 700 million.

With that, there would be an open window for Ricardo Goulart to close with the Bahians. The fact is that the exposure of the athlete’s name since his departure from Santos, after his contract was terminated, encourages the search for other clubs in the football of the 31-year-old player, which is another objective of Pitombeira, expanding the possibility of destinations for the former cruiser. As the limit of games in Serie A was exceeded, Goulart’s only destinations would be the national Serie B and also clubs from abroad.