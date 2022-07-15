Rifeira missing in Pirajá is found dead by police

The family of the wealthy Isabela do Espírito Santo, who did not know the whereabouts of the young woman since June 20, when she left home, in the Pirajá neighborhood, after a phone call, confirmed her death in the early hours of this Friday ( 15), at the Instituto Médico Legal Nina Rodrigues (IML). There were wounds all over the victim’s body.

The last time the young woman was seen by her family was at the house where she lived, on Rua Represa de Pirajá. The rifeira received a call, around 10 pm, got ready and left towards Rua Oito de Dezembro, where she was seen by a resident of the neighborhood. A friend said, in an interview with TV Record Itapoan, that the rifeira, possibly, would have gone to meet a stranger, since the victim was also a call girl.

The last time she viewed a message on a chat app was at 3am on June 21st. After that, all calls that were made to Isabela’s cell phone went directly to the message box. During the time she was considered missing, family members spread posters through the streets of Pirajá in search of any clues to the whereabouts of the rifeira.

There is, so far, no information on what would have caused the young woman’s death, as well as the authorship of the murder. The case will be investigated by the Civil Police. The family says that the victim’s body had been at the IML since June 24, after being found in the Brasil Gás region, on the banks of the BR-324.

another crime

Another rifeira, who was also missing in Salvador, was found dead on the 6th. The body of Jaiane Costa, 22, was found in an advanced state of decomposition. The corpse was abandoned by people who were aboard a car on Avenida 2 de Julho, between the neighborhoods of Cajazeiras and Águas Claras.

The identification of the young woman was only possible because on her body there was a tattoo with the words “God has the strength and I have the faith”, the same one that the young woman had on one of her legs. The mother recognized her daughter at the IML.