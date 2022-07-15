Rita Lee talks about cancer and praises Anitta on social media – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

The singer Rita Lee, who has become more reclusive in recent times, after the discovery of lung cancer, finally commented briefly on the experience through social networks of her son João Lee this Wednesday when answering questions from fans.

One asked, “Any new insights into life after cancer? I’m facing one at 27.” Synthetically, she wrote: “The stop is tough, but you have to have courage. Cheers to you!”

In April, the 74-year-old singer’s family published that she was “cured” of lung cancer, diagnosed in May 2021, and has been undergoing treatment since. It is worth noting, however, that technically the term “cured” is not the most accurate term for the medical community.

The most accurate term would be cancer remission, which would be under control, without evidence of the tumor, in the case of a complete remission, or even a partial remission, when there is a decrease in cancer with the persistence of some detectable signs in exams. A patient who remains in complete remission for five years or more can generally be considered cured.

In this sequence of posts, also answered by the singer’s son, she also showed what she likes to do to distract herself in everyday life — knitting. She said she still has hope in Brazil, patience for today’s instrumental music, but also said: “I really like Anitta!”

Among other curiosities, the son showed that his mother’s favorite movie is the classic “O Dia em que a Terra Parou”, 1951 science fiction, and he also took the opportunity to comment on the last song by Rita, by her husband, Roberto de Carvalho, and his son Beto Lee, on the new Titãs album — the track “Caos”. In it, they sing the motto “si hay gobierno, soy contra” — if there is a government, I am against it.

Finally, she said that “animal mistreatment” drives her crazy, and that her favorite food is “artichokes”.