Roberto Carlos gets angry at a show in Rio and tells the fan to shut up; watch video | Song

Roberto Carlos got angry during a show on Wednesday (13) at Qualistage, in Rio de Janeiro, and told a fan to shut up. See the video above.

The singer’s publicist says he was “totally unfocused” after dozens of fans spilled out of their seats and gathered below the stage, screaming as he sang.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“You see there’s a lot of talk, a guy says something, and he’s trying to sing, but he can’t, it’s getting in his way,” said the aide.

According to the advisor, the problem started when the singer added a song to the repertoire that he had been singing in previous shows, “Cavalgada”.

The song was included before “How Big Is My Love for You”, which is usually the penultimate song of the show, in which fans usually get up and go to the edge of the stage.

“This is a softer song. He said, ‘Since you came early, be quiet.’ It was the same as nothing, they continued screaming”, says the aide. The singer remained irritated until the next song, when he told the fan to shut up.

“Because he is a perfectionist, he prepared that number with great care. Then, when he saw that he would not be able to deliver it the way he had envisioned, he was a little sad”, says the advisor.

The singer also performed at Qualistage on July 9. This show took place without incident, “in peace”, says Mauro Ferreira, columnist for g1, who wrote about the presentation – read it here.