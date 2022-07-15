Roberto Carlos gets angry at the show and asks the fan to shut up

Roberto Carlos was performing in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, July 13, when got angry with a fan trying to get the artist’s attention.

The person continued to scream during the song “How great is my love for you”. Therefore, the “king” interrupted the singing to say: “shut up”.

With the situation, the person recording the show laughed. The audience also started clapping after the artist’s attitude.

This situation occurred at Qualistage, a concert venue in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. During the event, people got out of their seats to get closer to the stage and get some roses.

People are so unbearable that they even took Roberto Carlos’ patience. pic.twitter.com/WmvPz0nzzP — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) July 14, 2022

In social networks, users made fun of the moment and also supported Roberto Carlos. “People are so unbearable that they even took Roberto Carlos’ patience,” wrote a profile.

“Some days I’m just Roberto Carlos. Zero defects”, said another. “How great is Robertão’s love, now patience… And that’s right! Whoever went to the show went to hear him sing”, defended one person. .

