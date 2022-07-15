Roberto Carlos gets angry during the show and tells the fan to shut up; check out the video

The singer Roberto Carlos got angry during a show in Rio de Janeiro, last Wednesday (13), and told a fan to shut up. The moment happened during the performance of the song “Como é Grande o Meu Amor por Você”, when a group of fans started screaming, especially an unidentified man. “Shut the fuck up, motherfucker,” the singer said, off the mic.

At all the King’s concerts, this song is usually one of the last in the repertoire, and fans often crowd in front of the stage to try to catch the roses thrown by the singer. But this time, the show included “Calvalgada”, which caused fans to get confused and crowd at the “wrong” moment.

“Fans already know the number of songs Roberto sings and, by that count, they thought it was time for roses. Then a group of 60 people got up and went to the front, prompting those in the back to do the same. But he started singing Cavalgada, which is a delicate, romantic, soft song. The fans were getting in the way of him a lot”, explained Roberto’s advice to the publication Quem.

Check out the video: