Roberto Carlos loses patience during the show, tells the audience to shut up and receives criticism on social media: “I never understood fame”

Roberto Carlos’s adviser explained that the inconvenience happened due to the King not being able to perform the number as he envisioned

In decades of career, the singer Roberto Carlos must have faced numerous controversies and throughout such success, the artist apparently doesn’t have so much patience for the harassment from fans. That’s because this Thursday (14), a video in which Roberto send a guest from the audience to shut up went viral on social media.

The moment happened during the exhibition at the Qualistageconcert hall in Rio de Janeiro. A man screams desperately for the King to notice him. Roberto is visibly irritated to the point of interrupting the singing for a few seconds to order the young man to close the rattle.

Roberto sang the song “How Great is My Love for You”, which only made it even funnier for the opinion of some netizens. “My mom is here, oh”, said the fan. The artist took advantage of the break in the melody to move his mouth away from the microphone and send “everything to hell”.

It is worth mentioning that the matter had repercussions on the internet forums and the rudeness uttered by Roberto divided opinions. “I never understood the fame of Roberto Carlos, sings like shit and has the charisma of a door… today I understand, he was mig of the dictatorship colleagues and reported other singers to get space on the radio”, said one profile. The singer’s advice spoke out. “Because he is a perfectionist, he prepared that number with great care. Then, when he saw that he would not be able to deliver it the way he had envisioned, he was a little sad”, says the advisor.