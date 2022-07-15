Robot Cache announces its arrival in Brazil

THE game distribution and resale platforms for computer Robot Cache recently announced its arrival in the Brazilian market. The project is spearheaded by veterans of major companies such as Activision Blizzard, Atari and Warner Bros. Interactive, and the launch of the service in national territory will feature heavyweight titles, both AAA and indies.

Users should find blockbuster games from top developers and publishers like Bethesda, THQ Nordic and Paradox, among others, with Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, DOOM, Metro Light Redux and Wastelands 3 available at launch of the service. And, celebrating the launch of Robot Cache in our country, the company is offering the game Epistory – Typing Chronicles for free on the platform’s website until July 15th of this year.

“[A] Robot Cache brings unprecedented access and empowerment to gamers by offering a platform where customers can not only buy and play, but also list their own games for sale, earning a 25% return on operating income.”

The text also explains that, with proper user authorization, the platform can use the computer’s “idle time” to obtain IRON, Robot Cache’s digital currency which can be used to purchase new games on the service. In addition, players can get even more IRON by completing challenges on the platform, which is fully gamified.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to transform the way people buy games,” said Lee Jacobson, Co-Founder and CEO of Robot Cache. According to him, the idea is allow players to buy, play and sell their titles when they see fit. “A title in your game library doesn’t have to sit there accumulating digital dust”, said the CEO, who says he is excited to “serve Brazilian PC gamers”.

Jacobson further explained that the goal is to offer advantages to both players and developers. He further stated that his company “never receive more than 5% feeso a much higher profit ends up going back to players (25%) and creators, many of whom have suffered for years from higher distribution rates.”

Robot Cache platform, which offers purchase and resale of PC games, announced arrival in BrazilSource: Robot Cache/Disclosure

talking about the digital currency mining of the platform, which is optional, the CEO detailed a little more about the initiative. According to him, when mining IRON, “on average, players receive between $10 [e] $40 a month, which is considerably high for countries where games are sold at lower prices outside the US and Europe.”

Jacobson claims to have received “very positive feedback from users around the world who have purchased games” mining and using IRON. “This option will be available to Brazilian players immediately“, said the CEO, so users will already be able to choose to mine digital currency at the launch of the platform to acquire new games.