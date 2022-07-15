Rodrigo Maia takes action to unlock alliance between his father and Marcelo Freixo

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Rodrigo Maia takes action to unlock alliance between his father and Marcelo Freixo 3 Views

Due to the fact that there is a federation between PSDB and Citizenship, the appointment of César as Freixo’s deputy would mean the landing of the candidacy of Rodrigo Neves (PDT) edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Government Tries to Open Investigation into Doctors Who Performed Legal Abortion on Rape Victim | Policy

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights called for investigations and made representations against …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved