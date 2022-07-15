Rodrigo Maia takes action to unlock alliance between his father and Marcelo Freixo

Due to the fact that there is a federation between PSDB and Citizenship, the appointment of César as Freixo’s deputy would mean the landing of the candidacy of Rodrigo Neves (PDT) edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – Leaders of the PSDB and Cidadania meet this Friday (15) to try to unlock the formalization of the name of Cesar Maia (PSDB) as deputy on the ticket headed by Marcelo Freixo (PSB) to the government of Rio.

Due to the fact that there is a federation between the two parties, the appointment of César as Freixo’s vice would mean the landing of the candidacy of Rodrigo Neves (PDT), who is officially still supported by both parties, reports the newspaper. The globe. The meeting will be attended by deputy and former president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (PSDB), who is Cesar’s son. The Maia family wants to join the alliance with Freixo, but members of Cidadania are still resistant.

If the impasse involving the nomination of César for Freixo’s vice is not resolved between the regional leaderships of the PSDB and Citizenship, the issue will be taken to the national Executive of the federation. A collegiate of 18 names, which has a greater number of toucans, will vote on the issue.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING