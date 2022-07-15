Roni celebrates Corinthians classification and reveals ‘charge’ of VP for improvement in the field

Corinthians was defeated by Santos this Wednesday in the return game of the Copa do Brasil. The result, however, did not prevent Corinthians from qualifying for the quarterfinals of the competition. In a good performance, the steering wheel Roni celebrated the confirmation of the vacancy.

“Very happy with the classification, I think that, regardless of the result, we played well, we knew how to play. We played with the rules, we knew how to play. We didn’t want (the defeat), but the team behaved very well, we knew how to defend, we knew how to suffer and the last pass was missing to score the goal and kill the game. We had many counterattacks, chances, and we couldn’t do it”, said Roni in a video published by Corinthians – see below.

“Let’s keep working. Mister’s work has been done in a spectacular way and we are also working hard, we deserve this classification. We are working and we want to fight for all competitions”, added the steering wheel.

The player, formed in the base categories of the club, comes in a crescent inside the field. Roni has already been heavily criticized and discredited by some, but today he is going through a good moment and highlighted that his evolution has been possible thanks to the trust and support of the Corinthians squad and coach Vítor Pereira.

“Most important of all is the trust of my teammates and my teacher, who demands me daily, takes my foot, puts me on the side, but this is for my development. We talked once and it was very important to me, it gave me confidence. I’ve been growing more and more, working. That’s not luck, it’s work.”

“It has to be good, I’m focused and I want to win a title this year, I want my first title as a professional at Corinthians. I will continue working, developing. I am very happy with the match I played today, I will continue to grow, knowing that my teammates will need me. Regardless of whether to start playing or not”, concluded Roni.

At the age of 23, Roni played 61 games with the Corinthians shirt, being a starter in 37 of them. The midfielder has four goals scored and his contract runs until December 2024.

