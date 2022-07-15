RPCS3: AVX-512 Patch Improves PS3 Emulator Performance by 30%

Improvement should optimize performance on even the most limited systems

Recently the developers behind RPCS3, the PlayStation 3 emulator for PC, released a new software update that implements the use of AVX-512 instructions, which was enough to dramatically improve gaming performance by up to 30%. This improvement means better optimization for weaker systems as well.

RPCS3 is a full-featured PlayStation 3 emulator available for the PC and constantly updated by its developers to improve compatibility, performance or user experience for gamers. One of the recent updates added support for AVX-512 instructions, which normally don’t give much benefit to games, but help a lot with PS3 emulation.



Image: Original Demons Souls running on PC via RPCS3 (RPCS3/Playback)

One of the developers on the emulator project described in great detail how these instructions affect console emulation. According to him, AVX-512 instructions rely on explicit parallelism and large file registers, which are very useful to emulate a Cell based system like the PS3.

It is worth remembering that the RPCS3 emulator is constantly receiving updates, so even with the difficulties of running a good emulation of the PlayStation 3, the software was already very competent and reached up to more than 120 fps on the best processors. However, the upgrade to AVX-512 should also improve the performance of systems with more discrete processors.

For those who want to know more details about the changes made with the addition of these new instructions in the emulator, it is worth taking a look at the great post that developer Whatcookie made on Github with his explanations.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Whatcookie