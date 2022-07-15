Russia criticizes US and UK for military aid to Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and the United Kingdom for helping to train Ukraine’s Armed Forces, calling it a “hybrid war” waged by countries in the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). NATO) against Russia.

At a news conference, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington provided Ukraine with instructors who were helping Kiev forces use advanced US-made high-mobility rocket systems called Himars.

She noted that the rockets, which have a longer range and are more accurate than other artillery weapons, are being used “widely” by Ukrainian forces.

“Ukrainian forces are using Himars received from the United States everywhere,” Zakharova said, adding that Washington “secretly sent instructors” to Ukraine to help its forces learn how to use the new weapons, resulting in civilian targets in controlled areas. by Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians and residential areas in the nearly five-month conflict.

The US said eight Himars systems would be operating in Ukraine by mid-July. Military analysts believe the new weapons could be a game-changer, and Kiev says it has already used the rockets to destroy several Russian ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine.

Zakharova also criticized the British decision to bring hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen to the UK for weapons training. London’s new initiative to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops in the coming months is part of the West’s “hybrid war” against Moscow, she said.