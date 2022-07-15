Russia Says Some Elements of Possible Ukraine Grain Deal Already Settled | Ukraine and Russia

Contact between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on the issue of Ukrainian grain exports will continue after Wednesday’s talks in Istanbul provided some elements of a possible deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign an agreement next week aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday after the talks.

“Indeed, there has been a substantive discussion on this issue,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Thursday.

2 of 2 Grain harvesting tractor drives through a plantation in the Ukrainian city of Bashtanka — Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS Grain harvesting tractor drives through a plantation in the Ukrainian city of Bashtanka — Photo: Edgar Su/REUTERS

“It was possible to formulate some elements of a possible agreement that Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are now discussing in their capitals through their military departments,” she said.

A preliminary date for the next four-way meeting is July 20 or 21, Russian news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation. There are no significant obstacles to signing the agreement, his source added.

“We are definitely one step closer to a result,” Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters.