Santa Cruz gives up the government of Rio and is announced as Neves’ deputy

Less than three months before the elections, former president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) withdrew from his candidacy for the government of Rio. He was announced this Thursday, 14th, as deputy on the ticket of former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT). Supported by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), in the dispute, Santa Cruz did not become viable in the party. He also didn’t grow in the polls, getting 2% to 3% of the preferences.

The announcement of the pre-candidacy was made on social networks by the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi. “It is with great joy that I announce the appointment of comrade Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) as Rodrigo Neves’ deputy to the government of Rio”.

During a meeting at a hotel in downtown Rio this Thursday morning, Neves said that Rio cannot “take risks”. It was a reference to the candidacy of deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), who is expected to compete for votes with him among left-wing voters.

“This alliance is the only one possible to bring together the best cadres to rebuild Rio de Janeiro,” said Neves. “It’s the victory bridge. Rio today is a car on a bumpy road on the edge of a precipice. We wouldn’t give a car in good condition to a person who has never driven, especially in that condition. I have a lot of respect for Deputy Freixo. as a parliamentarian, but Rio is the biggest governance challenge of the 27 states. It can no longer take risks”.

Political godfather of Santa Cruz, Paes insisted on the candidacy of the former president of the OAB to the government. It was an attempt to strengthen the PSD in the state and create political muscle for the next elections. After months without Santa Cruz moving forward, the two decided to give up the plate head. They had the support of the PSD’s national directory in the decision.

“There is always a misreading of the state of Rio de Janeiro, trying to project a consolidated dispute in the national electoral scenario for the State of Rio de Janeiro, which is far from happening”, said Paes. “Rio de Janeiro’s scenario for the majority candidacy is absolutely open. We built these two candidacies together. The PSD is still a party without identity, but we understand that there was a way to build a candidacy”.

Paes sent a message to allies announcing the decision, shortly before the public announcement. In the text, the mayor says that the State cannot be in the hands of “a group that has been showing enormous incapacity to lead us, let alone a radical”. He was referring to the candidacies of Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), respectively.

At the beginning of the year, PDT, PSDB and PSD, headed by Paes and federal deputy Rodrigo Maia, former president of the Chamber, met to forge an alliance around the name of Neves or Santa Cruz. An agreement was reached between the parties. The parties of Gilberto Kassab and Carlos Lupi decided, however, “by common agreement”, in early April, to break up the alliance.

The former mayor of Rio Cesar Maia (PSDB) approached Freixo. He took most of the toucans with him. With that, the PSD was isolated, without capillarity in the municipalities of the interior of the State and skidding in the researches. The former president of the OAB was still trying to make himself viable as an alternative platform for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Rio. Paes’ group even looked for Lula. But the approach did not advance.

For Santa Cruz, the process of discussing the PSD pre-candidacy was important to strengthen the party in the state. “This was a process that made the PSD stronger under the leadership of Paes. I ask that Rodrigo look at the poorest, at the Baixada, São Gonçalo and the West Zone,” said Santa Cruz.