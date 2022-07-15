Santander will reimburse customers in R$ 79.14 million for improper charges | Economy

In an agreement signed with the Central Bank (BC), Santander committed to reimburse R$ 79.14 million to customers for infractions committed between January 2014 and February this year. In addition to the refund, the bank had to pay R$ 8.05 million in pecuniary contribution, which has a similar function to the fine, but not the same punitive weight, as it is not the result of a judgment.

The amounts were determined in a term of commitment signed on May 16. Santander reported that the infractions “have already been definitively resolved” and that it has already returned more than 90% of the amounts charged. The bank said that “it will reach the entirety within the agreed period” and that “it has taken the necessary measures so that such charges do not occur again”.

According to the document, BRL 43.2 million must be reimbursed to 55,987 customers for charging overdraft interest above the limit established by the monetary authority of 8% per month between January 1, 2020 and February 7 this year.

In addition, the return of BRL 18.3 million was determined by 378,046 customers due to improper calculation in anticipation of the installment of the card bill between January 1, 2014 and July 10, 2020. In all, the institution charged wrong amounts in 729,369 operations within the “total in installments” product.

The bank also committed to refund BRL 17.7 million for improperly charging micro-entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs for sending funds through Pix between March 1, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

“If any amounts already returned to customers have not been fully updated in accordance with the first paragraph of this clause, the first party must refund to customers the balance of the remaining update until the date of partial reimbursement, also guaranteeing the adjustment by the IPCA in the remaining period, until the date of the effective return of the respective value to the customer”, highlighted the document.