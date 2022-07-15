Santander will return BRL 79.2 million to customers for undue charges: see how to receive values

Santander will reimburse around R$79.2 million to just over 700,000 customers for violating certain collection rules in overdraft and credit card installment operations, in addition to improper collection of micro-entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs in transactions via pix.

The bank made a public agreement with the Central Bank, which was published on May 3, but the matter only came to light this week.

The infractions were committed between January 2014 and February 2022. The bank was also responsible for paying R$ 8.05 million of the so-called pecuniary contribution (a kind of fine, but which works as compensation for an unapproved conduct).

It was not informed whether the affected customers may be involved in more than one of the problems.

What happened?

Santander made improper charges, which were in disagreement with the rules in force. The bank made an agreement with the BC to compensate for the infractions.

Credit card installment

The bank was obliged to return R$ 18.32 million “due to the improper calculation of the present value of payments for early settlement of credit card installment operations” to customers who contracted the “Total Parcelado” product.

This violation affected 378,046 customers between January 1, 2014 and July 10, 2020. The deadline for making the total reimbursement of this amount, given by the BC, was 12 months from the signing of the agreement in May of this year.

Another R$ 17.65 million will be returned for the improper collection of the fee for sending resources using Pix made to micro-entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs, which also contradicted the current legislation, which provides that these profiles of people are not charged, as well as individuals . Were 268,583 customers affected between March 1, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

Another slice, of R$ 43.15 million, to be reimbursed is due to the interest rate charged on the overdraft, which was above the limit established by the BC of 8% per month. The infringement was recorded between January 1, 2020 and February 7, 2022 and impacted 55,987 customers.

The bank needs to settle these returns within 12 months, starting on May 3 of this year. Otherwise, you will be required to pay an extra cash contribution with the remaining amount.

The agreement also defines that the values ​​of the returns must be updated by the variation of the IPCA from the date they were unduly charged until the date of the effective return to customers or the payment of the additional pecuniary contribution to the BC.

It is also stated in the contract that “if any amounts already returned to customers have not been fully updated”, Santander “shall refund to customers the balance of the remaining update until the date of partial refund, also guaranteeing the adjustment by the IPCA also in the remaining period, until the date of the effective return of the respective value to the customer”.

What does Santander say?

In a note sent to InfoMoneySantander says that there is nothing new since the publication of the agreement and that the problems have already been “resolved definitively”.

“The Bank adds that it has already reimbursed more than 90% of the amounts charged and will reach the total within the agreed term. In addition, it adopted the necessary measures to ensure that such charges do not occur again.”

According to the document, the bank has already reimbursed about R$ 64.4 million of the total until September 30, 2021. The bank did not detail to the report the reasons for the errors in the collection.

How do I know if my name is on the list?

The agreement with the BC defines that Santander must contact the customer by phone, SMS or e-mail to inform about what happened. If the bank customer has already received any amount related to the agreement, they should have been notified.

In any case, customers who fit into any of the aforementioned situations can confirm that they have received the amounts by contacting the bank via the call center (4004-3535 capitals and metropolitan regions; 0800 702 3535, for other locations; and 0800 723 5007, for people with hearing and speech impairments).

