Santos goes all out to hire Madison’s replacement

Santos received Corinthians, on the night of this Wednesday, 13, in Vila Belmiro, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Peixe beat the rival by 1 to 0. However, the victory was not enough for the classification, since in the first leg the white-and-white from Praia was defeated by 4 to 0.

For the sequence of the season, which now only has the Brazilian Championship in dispute, the board of Peixe is looking for several signings. Starting with a coach, since Fabián Bustos was fired.

But Peixe is also looking for players to qualify the squad. And a target was set. This is Lucas Blondel, from Tigre (ARG). According to UOLSantos made a loan proposal with an option to buy for the 25-year-old right-back.

Nonetheless, the Tiger rejected the proposal. according to UOLPeixe should make a new proposal in the next few days.

Madison’s Substitute

Santos is looking to hire a right-back to replace Madson and Auro. The two full-backs have a contract until the end of 2022, but should not have their contracts renewed. Therefore, the board already wants to bring a player to the role, to adapt throughout the second half and assume the title next season.