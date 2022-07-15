São Paulo eliminates Palmeiras and goes to the quarterfinals in the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo beat Palmeiras on penalties and secured, tonight (14), qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor lost 2-1 in normal time, at Allianz Parque, and the decision went to penalties due to the 1-0 triumph in the first leg. In the collections, Rogério Ceni’s team got the better of it by winning 4-3.

Abel Ferreira’s team started the match in an overwhelming way by opening 2 to 0, with only 12 minutes of the first stage, with goals from Piquerez and Raphael Veiga. Tricolor equalized the actions in the second half, saw Veiga waste a penalty kick and, soon after, took advantage of the penalty he had in his favor and equalized the tie with Luciano.

The duel went to penalties and the first two batsmen missed: Veiga, again, and Luciano, who had hit it in normal time. In the fifth penalty, Wesley stopped in Jandrei, while Igor Gomes converted and classified the Tricolor.

The best: Marcos Rocha

It annulled the entire strategy set up by Rogério Ceni for the decision. As a third defender on the right, with Gustavo Scarpa acting as a right-back in a line of five, Marcos Rocha had the function of individually marking Patrick – who was so well marked that he left at halftime.

The worst: Patrick

The scorer of the São Paulo winning goal in the first leg, Patrick had his day off tonight at Allianz Parque. Abel Ferreira put Marcos Rocha to chase the tricolor midfielder, who produced little. In addition, he made technical errors that jeopardized the attempt to leave for São Paulo’s attack. Thus, he was replaced at halftime by Luciano.

Chronology

Palmeiras started at a breakneck pace, rocked by the crowd. In the 9th minute, he evened the tie: Gabriel Veron reached the bottom and crossed low to the center of the area, where Piquerez appeared alone and hit hard to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, in the 12th minute of the first half, Patrick missed a pass in midfield and Palmeiras left quickly with Dudu. Shirt 7 advanced, shared with the defense and found Raphael Veiga, free and inside the area. The top scorer of Verdão took Jandrei classy and made it 2 to 0.

São Paulo returned with Luciano in place of Patrick and balanced the game. However, it was Palmeiras who had the chance to kill the match on a penalty that VAR caught in Calleri’s hand inside the area. In the charge, Raphael Veiga hit over Jandrei’s goal. Three minutes later, Vuaden returned to VAR, this time to score a pull by Gustavo Gómez on Calleri that earned the Tricolor a penalty. Luciano converted, equalized the tie and took the decision to penalties.

The Palmeiras game: Scarpa-Rocha fit works again

It’s not the first time, and it probably won’t be the last, that Abel Ferreira forms a line of five behind with Gustavo Scarpa closing one of the flanks. This time, the midfielder became a right side to release Marcos Rocha from the role: the side had the mission to mark Patrick individually. The tactical fit worked, so much so that Rogério Ceni took Patrick off at halftime, which equalized the match. After a penalty wasted by Veiga, he saw the rival have a penalty in his favor and Luciano convert and tie the tie.

The departure of São Paulo: start almost puts everything to lose

The script of the Campeonato Paulista was repeated in the first half, when São Paulo could not play. Without being able to press the ball out of Palmeiras and slack in the marking behind, Tricolor had a disastrous start to the game, which allowed Palmeiras to reverse the advantage with less than 20 minutes. Raphael Veiga started in attack, occupying the role that was originally performed by Rony. And that confused the tagging of visitors. With three defenders, Miranda and Gabriel Neves took time to understand. With that, the shirt 23 of Palmeiras explored the uncertainty.

For the second half, needing at least one goal to take the definition of the vacancy to penalties, Rogério Ceni sent Luciano to the field in place of Patrick. The penalty missed by Veiga left the match open. And Luciano’s goal, minutes later, put São Paulo back in contention for the spot.

Organized offends São Paulo

Before the game started, while the São Paulo players warmed up on the field, part of the Palmeiras fans sang prejudiced chant towards the Tricolor players. “Car team…, a fag’s place is inside the closet”. Only the fans of organized alviverde sang, which lasted just under a minute.

DATASHEET:

PALMEIRAS 2 (3) x (4) 1 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 14, 2022 (Thursday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

goals: Piquerez (PAL), 9 minutes, and Raphael Veiga, at 12′ of the first half; Luciano, at 24′ of the second half

yellow: Welington, Gabriel Neves, Nestor, Nikão; Marcos Rocha, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Gómez, João Martins

Public: 41,361 people

Income: BRL 3,557,294.35

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu (Wesley) and Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Nikão) and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves (Talles Costa), Igor Gomes, Patrick (Luciano), Rodrigo Nestor (Pablo Maia) and Wellington (Luizão); Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni