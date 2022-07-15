São Paulo provokes Danilo and makes waves with Palmeiras: “Tri Mundial is not for everyone”

São Paulo provoked Danilo on social media after eliminating Palmeiras in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, on penalties, in full Allianz Parque. Months ago, when winning the second game of the Paulistão final, beating Tricolor 4-0, the steering wheel recorded videos saying that Rogério Ceni’s players were “shitted”. This Thursday, it was the turn of the Morumbi club to take care of the uproar.

“The guys so ranked! The guys are all classified!”, wrote São Paulo on their social networks in photos of Danilo tagging Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor.

THE GUYS SO CLASSIFIED!!!

THE GUYS SO ALL CLASSIFIED!!!!

THE GUYS SO CLASSIFIED!!!

THE GUYS SO ALL CLASSIFIED!!!! pic.twitter.com/9CoKkLqbOU — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2022

THE GUYS SO CLASSIFIED!!!

THE GUYS SO ALL CLASSIFIED!!!!

THE GUYS SO CLASSIFIED!!!

THE GUYS SO ALL CLASSIFIED!!!! pic.twitter.com/IxdeUvE1M1 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2022

In the second game of the Paulista Championship final, after the victory, Danilo had also mentioned the homophobic term “bambi” to refer to São Paulo. Later, the steering wheel released a statement apologizing for the attitude.

São Paulo also took advantage of the moment to flaunt their three world titles by eliminating a rival who deals with rivals’ jokes for never having won the title, although they consider the 1951 Rio Cup as such.

worth one more #tbthuh? This one is in honor of the M1TO! * MC Davi was right: Tri-World is not for everyone.#TBTricolor# IssoÉSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/ReCH9I0v0y — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 15, 2022

This Thursday, the script for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil looked like it was going to be the same as the final of the Campeonato Paulista. In 12 minutes of play, Palmeiras ended the advantage built by São Paulo in the first leg and was much superior to the rival. Tricolor, however, improved in the second half, although Verdão continued better, got a penalty, converted it, and took the decision to the white mark.

In the penalty shootout, Raphael Veiga, who had already missed a penalty in regulation time, and Wesley wasted their shots, both defended by Jandrei. Luciano was responsible for the only wrong shot at Weverton’s goal on the lime mark.

Leave your comment