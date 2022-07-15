Second case of Monkeypox confirmed in Bahia – Acorda Cidade

Jenni Smith

Photo: Peter Ilicciev/Fiocruz

A second case of the disease caused by the Monkeypox virus (known as monkeypox) was confirmed by the Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Salvador and Bahia, this Thursday (14). The individual resides in Salvador and has a history of international travel.

The first case in Bahia was confirmed last Wednesday (13). The other suspicious record was discarded and four more notifications from residents in Salvador are being investigated.

Sanitary measures to monitor close contacts, as well as isolation, were adopted.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia. The rash starts between 1 and 3 days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

