see how to escape this trap

Fake profiles of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon are being used by criminals to carry out scams. Know more.

fake profiles in streaming platformsas Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are being used by criminals to carry out scams. According to a report by the dfndr lab (a laboratory of the PSafe company specializing in cybersecurity), there is a network with approximately 500 fake accounts on sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

All these fake profiles add up to more than 654 thousand followers with 2.5 million likes on their posts. Through these accounts, criminals promote campaigns of phishing (social engineering technique used to trick users) to steal people’s confidential data.

How do criminals use data collected on platforms?

Impersonating streaming companies, criminals offer free subscriptions to attract users on social media. After clicking on the links, the victim is redirected to a form in which they will request all their information. These are personal data such as:

Name;

CPF;

Address;

Phone number;

credit card data;

Bank accounts.

Messages can also arrive via SMS, messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram or personal email. Most of the damages are the cloning of credit cards and profiles on social networks. In some cases criminals are able to apply for financial loans on behalf of the victim.

Be wary of many advantages offered in company packages

According to the PSafe note, it is important to be suspicious of any promotion that offers any advantage beyond the normal. Still, depending on the type of scam, it is very difficult to tell a fake message from an original one.

Given this, there are some techniques that can help not to fall into blows easily. For example, do not click on links that arrive in unknown emails, or that are suspicious on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and others. It is also important to remember not to open attachments in e-mail without knowing the source.

Finally, another necessary tip is that you do not provide personal data in digital forms without knowing exactly what you are doing.

Also, always confirm the address of the websites you are going to visit, because even if the email looks legitimate, the URL may have a spelling mistake or a different domain. In short, it is very important that your browser and devices are always up to date with security packages.

Image: Tama2u / Shutterstock.com