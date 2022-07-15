see stunning photos of Jupiter

Tuesday (12) was a watershed in the history of astronomy, when NASA revealed to the world the first photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. But some of them you probably haven’t seen: from the planet Jupiter.

The gas giant appears with 3 of its 79 moons: Thebe, Metis and Europa (which casts a shadow, alongside the famous Great Red Spot, an eternal storm in the planet’s atmosphere). You can also see the ring system around you, like a halo.

These images were “hidden” in the telescope’s commissioning report, prepared by the space telescope science Institute (STScI), because they were recorded during the instrument calibration step. The full document can be accessed here.

They were made using the powerful NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera, or “near-infrared camera”), in two different modes. The one on the left highlights the shorter infrared wavelengths; the one on the right, the longest. The exposure time was 75 seconds.

It was a test to see how Webb behaved with very bright, moving targets — such as asteroids, comets and other interstellar objects. As we can see, he passed with flying colors.

Time Machine

Despite this peek into our Solar System neighbor, James Webb’s goal is to see much farther — farther into space than any other telescope has ever done.

The huge main mirror (6.5m in diameter) and four infrared focusing instruments allow it to traverse cosmic gas and dust, revealing very old and distant stars and galaxies in rich detail.

It works like a time machine, which can see what happened after the Big Bang, almost 14 billion years ago. Your data will help us unravel mysteries of the universe’s formation and discover new worlds outside the Solar System.

Monitoring the neighboring planets will continue to be the responsibility of ground-based telescopes and space probes, such as Juno, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2011, collecting data and recording beautiful images.

Hubble’s successor, James Webb is a joint project of the United States (NASA), European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) space agencies. It cost about US$10 billion (about R$55 billion) and has a predicted “life expectancy” of ten years — but it is expected to operate longer.

* With information from New Scientist