See what types of businesses open the most in Brazil – News

In the first six months of this year, more than 2 million companies in Brazil, compared to 830 thousand extinct. In all, the country has more than 19.61 million active companies.

The data are included in the Business Map Panel, produced by the Ministry of Economy. São Paulo leads among the states with the largest number of active companies, with more than 5.6 million, and was also the state that registered the largest number of companies opened in 2022: more than 596 thousand.

Then comes Minas Gerais, with 2.10 million in total and more than 212 thousand companies opened in 2022; Rio de Janeiro, with 1.75 million in total and 168 thousand in 2022; and Paraná, with 1.42 million in total and 140 thousand this year.





At the other end, the states with the lowest number of active companies are Roraima (32,851), Amapá (37,983) and Acre (39,688). In the year, the state that registered the lowest number of open companies was Amapá: 3,975.

The study shows that the average time to open a company in Brazil in 2022 is 1 day and 18 hours and that the time to register companies is 1 day and 1 hour.





Ranking of the most open businesses in Brazil



Economic activities (taking into account the total number of companies in the country)

• Retail sale of clothing and accessories – 1.06 million

• Hairdressers, manicures and pedicures – 799 thousand

• Sales promotion – 539 thousand

• Masonry works – 512 thousand

• Retail trade of goods, mini-markets, grocery stores and warehouses – 461 thousand

• Snack bars, tea houses, juices and similar – 436 thousand

• Restaurants and similar – 388 thousand





Curiosities

Some economic activities appear in Brazil with only one active company. This is the case in the segments of freshwater crustacean and mollusc fishing, manufacturing of military combat vehicles, jute cultivation, snail breeding, silkworm breeding, wholesale trade in rabbits and other small live animals for food, Central Bank, professional inspection activity and human milk bank activities.

The map also shows that, in relation to the legal nature of companies in Brazil, the individual entrepreneur is by far the most numerous modality, with more than 13.77 million companies. Then come the Limited Partnership (4.68 million), the Individual Limited Partnership Company – Eireli (880,000) and the Public Limited Company (178,000). The Simple Consortium is the least practiced legal entity in the country, with only 10 registrations.