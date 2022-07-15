Senate approves Provisional Measure that extends the term of real estate loans by the FGTS to 35 years

The Senate approved, this Wednesday (13), the Provisional Measure (MP) that extends the maximum term for real estate loans financed by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), from the current 30 years to 35 years. The text goes to presidential sanction.

The measure also authorizes the use of R$ 3 billion from the FGTS to guarantee microcredit operations and changes the rules on infractions for failure to pay amounts to the fund by companies.

When the infractions are identified due to failure to pay FGTS amounts by the companies, verified by the Labor inspector, confessed by the employer or released ex officio, there will be a stipulated fine of 30% on the updated debt.

Among other points, the MP provides that the amount transferred by the FGTS to the Fundo Garantidor de Microfinanças (FGM) and the Fundo Garantidor da Habitação Popular (FGHab) will not be subject to monetary correction equal to that of the escrow account, with an average interest rate of 3%. per year and with the profitability necessary to cover costs and form a technical reserve.

microcredit

MP also creates the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs. The government’s expectation is that the Digital SIM will benefit a total of 4.5 million entrepreneurs.

With reduced interest rates, the program aims to facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs excluded from the financial system and encourage the formalization of small businesses.

The lines of credit are aimed at people who carry out some productive activity or service provision, urban or rural, individually or collectively, or individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs).

According to the approved text, the value of the loans may be R$ 1,500, in the case of individuals, or R$ 4,500, for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). In the original proposal, the amounts were between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 3 thousand.

The program was launched on March 28 this year, through a Provisional Measure. In the Senate, a mechanism was also introduced to give priority to the granting of microcredits to women, until the proportion of at least 50% is reached.

The loans will be guaranteed by the FGM, created by Caixa Econômica Federal. Any bank will be able to lend its funds with the guarantee of the FGM at rates of 3.6% per month and a maximum term of 24 months to pay. Initially, only Caixa could offer the credit line. However, if the borrower becomes a debtor and the FGM honors the loan, he will not be able to take out a new loan guaranteed with funds from the FGTS.

