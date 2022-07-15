Senators celebrate approval of the PEC of the nursing salary floor — Senado Notícias

The Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution of the Nursing Floor (PEC 11/2022) was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, in two rounds, on Wednesday (13). According to the text, a federal law will institute national salary floors for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives. On social media, senators celebrated the approval of the proposal, which is going to enactment.

The first signatory of the initiative, senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), highlighted the importance of the PEC to ensure the minimum wage for the category.

“Our PEC 11/2022 has just been approved by the Chamber of Deputies with the support of 425 deputies. Important victory for nursing professionals. The PEC provides legal certainty for the salary floor of the category”, wrote the senator.

With the change, the Bill (PL) 2.564/2020 – which sets the salary floor for these categories – may be sanctioned. This is because, by inserting the floor in the constitutional text, lawsuits are avoided in Justice on the allegation of the so-called defect of initiative — when the proposal is presented by one of the Powers without the Constitution attributing competence to it).

According to the proposal, the minimum salary for nurses is set at R$ 4,750.00; nursing technicians, R$ 3,325.00; and that of auxiliaries and midwives, R$ 2,375.00.

Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) also celebrated the approval of the PEC.

“This constitutional amendment helps make PL 2,564 a reality, of my own authorship and also already approved in Congress, which establishes the national salary floor for nursing”, said the senator.

Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), rapporteur for the project, also spoke on social media.

“Victory! Resistance and mobilization of the entire nursing class ensured that the salary floor was approved. Now, the project will move on to the president’s sanction and we will remain vigilant,” he pointed out.

The project also provides for the annual monetary restatement of the floor of the category based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and ensures the maintenance of salaries that may be higher than the initial suggested value, regardless of the working day for which the professional has been hired. .

The PEC, on the other hand, determines that the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities adjust the remuneration of positions or respective career plans, if any, until the end of the financial year of the year of publication of the future law.

By Mateus Souza, supervised by Sheyla Assunção