‘She also humiliated me’, says Leão Lobo about Ana Maria Braga making Louro Mané cry

After columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde É Sua”, informs that Ana Maria Braga got angry and harshly criticizes the Louro Mané (played by actor Fabio Caniatto), son of the late Louro Joséwho would have left the “Mais Você” studio crying, the story continues to yield.

in conversation with this is people, lion wolfwho worked with the presenter on the program “Note e Anote”, aired on Record in the 1990s, vented revealing that he had a hard time with Ana Maria at the time.

“I went through exactly what Fábio is going through with Ana Maria. I passed it another way, but I passed. She humiliated me in front of a whole crew, I also left the studio crying. It was a very sad, difficult and regrettable moment in my career”, began the journalist.

“This attitude she had with Fábio does not surprise me. I knew this would happen sooner or later. Ana does not admit sharing space with other people. It makes me sad to know that after everything she’s been through in her life, she hasn’t learned anything.”

“I regret what happened to Fábio, who was disrespecting him at his workplace. It was ugly what she did to her. I think Ana Maria Braga has to rethink her attitudes”, concluded Leão Lobo, who also released a video on the subject on his official Facebook profile.

It is worth remembering that this was not the first time Leão spoke ill of Ana Maria Braga. When giving other interviews, he always commented on the troubled relationship he had with the veteran.

At the beginning of April this year, Louro Mané arrived at the attraction to replace Louro José, played by Tom Veiga, who died in November 2020 as a result of a stroke. It is worth remembering that when it was speculated that there would be a new doll in the morning, Ana Maria would not have liked the idea very much, but ended up complying due to orders from the direction of the station.