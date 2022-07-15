Shooter’s wife says he shouted ‘Bolsonaro myth’ at PT party

According to his wife, Guaranho invaded the party because he felt threatened (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The wife of purser Jorge Guaranho, who killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda during his birthday party in Foz do Iguau (PR), said her husband shouted “Bolsonaro myth” to the participants of the party, which was PT-themed. and former President Lula. Despite this, she denied that the crime was politically motivated.

In an interview with the RPC, this Wednesday (13/7), she said that Guaranho invaded the party because he felt threatened. According to her, they did not know that the party was taking place and were in the car with their newborn son listening to a song that said “The myth arrived and Brazil woke up”. The party participants would have been bothered by the sound and screamed. It was then that Guaranho would have replied “Bolsonaro mito”.

According to her, in response to the provocation, PT would have thrown rocks and earth into the car. “What motivated him to return there was this aggression, that he felt attacked, threatened, his family threatened. So, his having returned there has nothing to do with Lula, it has nothing to do with Bolsonaro. My family, my stepfather, my mother voted for Lula, you know? We know several people from other families, we do barbecue”, he reported.

According to her account, at the time of the discussion, the party participants would have told Guaranho to leave that there were police officers there and he would have replied that he was also a police officer. It was then that she asked her husband to leave. “At that moment I felt threatened because they were both police officers and that argument (was) heated. I opened the door and begged for my son; ‘Please boy, I have my baby here, I have my son here!’ A, my husband accelerated the car and went…”

However, her husband decided to return to the party, even though she asked him not to go. “Life. There my place, they threatened my family. They threw rocks and dirt in my face, it could have hurt our son. I’ll at least go back there to get satisfaction. They can’t do that. I didn’t do anything to anyone. “, he would have said.

Upon returning, Guaranho shot the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, who was turning 50 that day, and ended up dying. Guaranho was also shot by Arruda and is hospitalized.

According to the wife, her husband is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but, according to her, he is not fanatical. “He is for Bolsonaro, yes, he supports it, he likes to be aware of all the political news. But he is not fanatical, he is not a person like that”, she highlighted.

investigation

One of the hypotheses of the Civil Police of Paraná is that the crime was premeditated. That’s because Guaranho’s wife stated that her husband was a member of the club and used to make rounds there, and that’s why they were there. Besides, from the outside there was nothing that associated the party with the PT. Investigators are investigating whether Guaranho had access to an app of the club’s CCTV footage before invading the site.