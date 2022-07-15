“sorry for the bad bit we both lived through”

In the next chapters of wetland, the telenovela promises scenes to warm the hearts of even the toughest viewers. That’s because the 9 pm plot will star in most awaited reconciliation by the public: finally the differences between the brothers who fought for the love of Juma (Alanis Guillen)will have an endpoint.

Everything happens after a fight between Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) at the wedding party heir of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). The farm pawn Tenório (Murilo Benicio) is hit by a blow from the groom, is rescued unconscious and taken to the farm of the squatter.

José Leôncio’s firstborn son, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos)go along with Alcides to the lands of tenorioand returns from there spreading the news that “the unfortunate is alive”. After being terrified, Jove is relieved and confesses that he was hoping for this information. “I can imagine… It wouldn’t have been good for you and Juma to start a new life on top of such a tragedy”comments Jose Lucas. A few seconds pass without anyone saying anything, until Jove thanks for the news.

taking advantage of the moment interaction with the brother Jose Lucas invites you into a conversation: “Bro… Could we have a touch of prose… Just you and me?”, he says. The two go to the inner courtyard of the house, but Jove I still don’t understand the reason for the chat. “I wanted to congratulate you… On your marriage. And I wish, from the bottom of my heart, that you and Juma are very happy”shoot Jose Lucas. to what Jove responds saying that he could have said that in the room, in front of everyone.

“But I couldn’t ask you for forgiveness… For the bad times we’ve both been through lately”, amendment Jose Lucas. to what Jove replies that he has nothing to ask for forgiveness, and the pawn reaffirms that he does. “You mean… that you gave up on her?”question Jovewanting to know about the brother’s interest in Juma. “What do you say that today I understand that, above the love of a man for a woman, there is the love of a brother for the other…”says Jose Lucas. Jove reach out to Jose Lucas in a sign of peace and seals friendship: “Brothers to the end of the road of life!”.