‘Spider-Man’ arrested for beating and robbing woman in US

A man dressed as Spider-Man was arrested after assaulting a woman and stealing US$45 dollars in Hollywood, Florida (USA). According to US TV NBC, Lequan Payne, 36, will have to post a $6,000 bond to get out of jail.

The victim was in a laundry room when he noticed a young man wearing an outfit similar to the superhero, but with bright yellow shorts and sneakers, while riding his bike. She would have liked the costume and approached Payne to ask for a photo, which he eventually accepted.

After that, she left the place and was hit by him. Police said Payne hit the victim with a blow to the back of the head, stole the money and then fled on a bicycle.

Officers found Payne still in costume on Madison Street after the victim reported the crime. The suspect refused police orders and resisted arrest, officials said. The stolen money was found inside a wallet in his backpack.

Payne went to court on Tuesday and told the judge he recently moved to Florida and works two jobs. “I’m not a perfect person, I had a background or something. Since I’ve been here in Florida for two years, I’ve been working consistently the entire time I’ve been here,” he claimed.