Stênio Garcia vents after controversy with his wife: ‘Leave us alone’ | celebrities

Stênio Garcia defends his wife, Marilene Saade, from attacks after being withdrawn from an interview by the womanReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/14/2022 18:20 | Updated 07/14/2022 18:22

Rio – Stênio Garcia returned to speak on social networks after being forcibly removed from an interview by his wife, Marilene Saade. On Thursday afternoon, the artist published a video on Instagram, in which he defends his wife and asks for an end to accusations that the actress would be abusive to her beloved.

“Please stop accusing Marilene, who is the person who takes care of me. She’s my other side, she’s my love! So let us live in peace and take care of your lives, that’s the problem” , declared Stênio, who had his mouth covered by his wife while talking to a journalist at the launch of Beth Goulart’s book, last Tuesday, at a bookstore in Rio.

The case gained repercussion this Wednesday, after the video in which Stênio is dragged out of the store was released on the program “A Tarde É Sua”, with Sonia Abrão. With the repercussion of the images, the 90-year-old actor used Stories to demonstrate his anger at the attacks that his wife has suffered on social networks: “Look, I’m outraged! You have no right to mistreat Marilene as you are mistreating. She treats me very well and you are destroying a love relationship. You are being cruel to Marilene and to me too!”, he said.

Understand

Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade starred in a climactic moment last Tuesday, when the actor’s wife forcibly removed the artist from an interview he was giving to a YouTube channel. In a few seconds, the actress covered her husband’s mouth and dragged him away from the journalist with whom he was talking without a face protection mask, which would have motivated Marilene’s attitude.

“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” said the actress, after trying to force her husband to wear a mask. The actor even tried to call for help and appealed: “Let me finish”. “No, sorry”, fired Marilene, ending the interview that was carried out by youtuber Marcos Bulques, from the channel Conectação Interview.

On Wednesday, the actress used Instagram to share a video in which she clarifies what happened. According to the famous, the 90-year-old actor was not allowed by doctors to go without a mask because of a heart problem. “The doctors gave me an errand, they said, ‘Don’t let him take off his mask.’ I swore to three doctors that he wouldn’t take his mask off at any time, not a second. I would take it off,” he said.

