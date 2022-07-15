Stênio Garcia’s wife threatens to leave after being accused of attacking her husband: “come take care of him”

support the 247

247 – After a video in which she appears forcibly taking her husband out of an interview, Marilene Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, has used her Instagram profile to counter comments that accuse her of assaulting the actor. “I begged and the reporter continued instead of stopping and I said that it was a medical order and that I needed to place it. Now I’m leaving and you guys come take care of him”, she wrote, responding to an internet user who said that nothing justifies the attitude she had. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

In a video that reverberated on the web, Garcia is at the launch of Beth Goulart’s book at a bookstore in Rio de Janeiro. The veteran was talking to a reporter about his relationship with Nicette Bruno’s family (1933-2020) when his wife appeared putting her hand on his face and saying that he can’t do without a mask because of Covid-19.”Sorry, no you can catch coronavirus. You haven’t caught it until now. Sorry. It’s over!”, shouted Marilene, while Stênio screamed.

The scene was released on A Tarde É Sua and was talked about on social networks. Still on her Instagram profile, Marilene released a video to give her version of what happened, but it did not convince the actor’s fans, who continued to criticize the stance. of the blonde. She didn’t ignore the messages she received and answered several messages.

“Who is a torturer? I just insist on putting on the mask on medical orders and the reporter had to have stopped the interview, or he just had to put it on and continue. This was the deal with the doctors so he could go. No one attacked anyone. Think before to call someone a torturer because he is criminalized,” she asked.

Mari Saade continued. “I’ve been taking care of him for 24 years, so he reached his 90th birthday. Anyone who knows us knows that he is treated like a prince because those who love take care of him. If yesterday I was intemperate, raise your hand who never lost control. You are terrible and Stênio is a beast with the comments,” she lamented.

