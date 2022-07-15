STJ president restores Anthony Garotinho’s political rights

The president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Minister Humberto Martins, granted an injunction (provisional decision) to restore the political rights of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil), who seeks to return to the Rio de Janeiro government in the elections. this year.

The decision responded to a request from Garotinho’s defense, which asked for the suspension of the effects of the conviction imposed on the politician for administrative improbity.

Garotinho was convicted in the first instance for participating in the embezzlement of R$ 243.4 million from the State Health Department of Rio between 2005 and 2006. At the time, the state was governed by his wife, Rosinha Garotinho.

The defense claimed that changes made by Congress last year to the Administrative Improbity Law have the power to reverse Garotinho’s situation. The new text requires proof of intent (intention) in the act of improbity.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) is due to decide in August whether the changes in the improbity law are retroactive and affect cases such as that of the former governor.

When issuing the injunction, Martins pointed out that there is urgency in the case, since Garotinho plans to contest the elections and could be harmed if the effects of the conviction were maintained until a possible decision on the retroactivity of the new improbity law.

“Well, in this case, the danger of delay and the risk of irreversibility of the decision is evidenced, since an emergency situation was characterized that justifies the granting of an injunction, which is exactly the possibility of the judgment, in the end, being favorable to you. in the Superior Court of Justice, having been prevented from participating in the 2022 elections due to the appealed decision, since he intends to launch a candidacy”, said the minister.

Third party beneficiary

Garotinho is the third politician to benefit from decisions of the type made by Martins in the last week.

Last Thursday (7), the president of the STJ re-established the political rights of the councilor and former mayor of Rio César Maia (PSDB), quoted for vice on the ticket with Marcelo Freixo (PSB) in the dispute for state government.

Maia had been convicted in the Federal Court in a public civil action that questioned the contracts made by the City of Rio for the construction of roads 5 and 6 to access the Pan-American Village.

The day before, Humberto Martins re-established the political rights of the former governor of the Federal District José Roberto Arruda (PL), freeing him to run in this year’s elections. Arruda had been convicted in Operation Pandora’s Box, launched in 2009, and is a pre-candidate for the district government this year.