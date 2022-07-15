Stock market has lowest level since November 2020; dollar rises to R$ 5.433

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), suffered a loss of 1.80% and fell below 97 thousand points for the first time since November 4, 2020 (97,866.81), ending today at 96,120, 85 points. The result is due to falls in stock markets and commodities around the world, amid renewed fears of global recession.

U.S. bank balance sheets were putting pressure on Wall Street, bolstering worries about the risk of a recession, a day after U.S. inflation data backed bets that the Federal Reserve, the central bank there, will continue to be aggressive in tightening the biggest currency. world economy.

In Brazil, economic activity contracted in May for the second consecutive month, according to the IBC-Br, released by the Central Bank this morning, although at a slower pace than that observed in April on a monthly basis.

For economists at Genial Investimentos, fiscal stimuli, such as the reduction of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on essential items and the PEC for Auxílios, will provide additional economic impetus for the second half of the year, postponing the most significant impacts of the policy. money on the activity.

Dollar appreciates amid fears

While the real suffers from the prospect of greater economic tightening, the commercial dollar appreciates on top of that as it is considered a safe investment. Today, the foreign currency closed at R$ 5.433, up 0.51%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Abroad today, bets were growing that the Federal Reserve will promote more aggressive inflation than previously estimated by financial markets. The adoption of a full 1 percentage point interest rate hike by the US Central Bank at its next meeting, at the end of this month, is already the most likely scenario according to some market indicators.

“The economy will invariably suffer in the face of the Fed’s efforts to contain inflation,” wrote Dan Kawa, chief investment officer at TAG. “The question remains as to the speed, magnitude and duration of the slowdown in growth. The risks of a more negative outcome have increased considerably.”

*With Reuters