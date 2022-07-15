Studios that don’t plan to monetize their games are “idiots”, says Unity CEO

John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, says that developers who don’t plan out monetization strategies early in their game development are “fucking idiots”.

Riccitiello spoke to PocketGamer.biz and was asked about the merger with IronSource, a company that creates advertising and monetization tools for mobile producers. Faced with the notion that many game developers don’t like to think of monetization as a fundamental element of their game design, the executive says they’re not seeing things right.

“Ferrari and other top car manufacturers still use clay and knives, it’s a small portion of the gaming industry that works that way and some of these people are the ones I like to face the most, they’re the brightest, most beautiful and pure people. are the biggest fucking idiots.”

“I’ve been in the gaming industry longer than most, already have gray hair and all. In the old days, developers would put the game on the wall for the promoters and sales force with literally no previous interaction.”

“This model is embedded in the philosophy of many art forms and media and it’s something I respect immensely, I know their dedication and affection. But this industry divides people between those who still follow that philosophy and those who embrace how to find out what they do. a product to succeed.”

As he says, any successful artist cares about what the player thinks and your feedback is what will help him improve. However, if you don’t present something or choose to ignore it, you’ll never have that feedback to figure out what might be a good idea.

“I’ve seen great games fail because they’ve tuned their addiction cycle to two minutes when it should have been an hour. Sometimes I wouldn’t even notice the difference in the product between a huge success and a huge failure, other than this tuning and what it does to the attrition ratio. There isn’t a studio in the world that doesn’t want that knowledge.”