Study explains why women tend to have more depression | Health

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), women are generally more affected by depression than men. The trend can be confirmed by observing the numbers of the disease in Brazil.

According to the latest edition of the Vigitel Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health, 11.3% of Brazilians have a diagnosis of depression, a percentage that rises to 14% when analyzing only females and drops to 7% among those in the male. This profile also leads to a worse response to medications for the condition, researchers explain.

The causes for this difference are still not well explained by science, which seeks to understand how regions of the brain linked to depression are more affected in women.

Now, a new study led by a team of scientists from the University of California, Mount Sinai Hospital and Princeton University in the US and Laval University in Canada has found one of the explanations.

Published in the scientific journal Biological Psychiatry, the new study looked at the impacts of depression on a region of the brain called the Nucleus accumbens (NAc), which is linked to motivation, the reward center and social interactions.

Previous analyzes had already shown that, in women only, different NAc genes were turned on and off with the diagnosis of depression. The researchers considered that these changes could be both consequences of the disease, as well as responsible for the symptoms of the mental health problem.

To better understand this relationship, they conducted research with female mice, which have a human-like brain structure.

At work, they placed the animals in situations considered to be negative social interaction, which induced depression-related behaviors more strongly in female subjects. This process triggered the changes in the NAc genes.

“These analyzes are very informative for understanding the lasting effects of stress on the brain. In our rodent model, negative social interactions changed gene expression patterns in female mice that mirrored patterns seen in women with depression. This is exciting because women are understudied in this field, and this finding allows us to focus attention on the relevance of these data to women’s health,” explains the researcher at the University of California who designed and led these studies, Alexia Williams, in a statement.

Then, those responsible for the study decided to test whether increasing genes that were turned off in the brains of women could help improve the treatment of depression.

For this, they selected a specific gene, which controls the expression of a protein called Rgs2. This is because, in turn, this protein acts on neurotransmitter receptors used as drug targets for the disease, such as Prozac and Zoloft.

“In humans, less stable versions of the Rgs2 protein are associated with an increased risk of depression, so we were curious to see if increasing Rgs2 in the Nucleus accumbens could reduce depression-related behaviors,” says the University’s professor of psychology. of California Brian Trainor, senior author of the study.

When the researchers increased the expression of this protein through gene manipulation, the depression-related effects in the mice were attenuated.

For example, an increase in social approach and food preferences to levels of individuals who had not had depression-related behavior was observed.

“These results highlight a molecular mechanism that contributes to the lack of motivation often seen in depressed patients. The reduced function of proteins like Rgs2 may contribute to difficult-to-treat symptoms in people suffering from mental illness. Our hope is that by doing studies like those, (…) let’s bring science closer to the development of new treatments for those in need”, added Williams.

