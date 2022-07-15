Success in the knockout stage already exceeds awards goal for the year

The qualifications to the quarterfinals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil are also good news for black and white accounts. By eliminating Boca Juniors and Santos in the last 10 days, Corinthians reached R$ 31.3 million in prize money and has already exceeded what was planned in the budget for this season.

Added together, the two recent rankings are worth around R$12 million: it was US$1.5 million for reaching the Libertadores quarterfinals (just over R$8 million) and another US$3.9 million paid by the CBF to those who arrive. to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The amounts do not immediately fall into Corinthians’ accounts, but the club revealed to UOL Esporte looking forward to receiving the awards in the coming weeks.

Corinthians’ budget goal was to reach the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, in addition to the seventh place in the Brasileirão. Objectives of this type are almost always conservative so that the accounts do not depend so directly on the result on the field, but the classifications are still very welcome.

In knockout tournaments, the goals are surpassed. In the Brasileirão, which is in consecutive points, naturally it is necessary to wait until December to know if Corinthians will receive more, less or exactly the R$ 23.1 million budgeted in a possible seventh place.

It is customary for awards of this type to be used for ordinary expenses, but they can also be directed to signings in this transfer window. Corinthians is negotiating, for example, the return of defender Fabián Balbuena on loan and has already made a proposal for Argentine Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors.

The money can still help pay the debt of R$ 13.3 million that the club has with Nagoya Grampus (JAP) for hiring Jô. Debt represents risk of transfer ban of FIFA (when the club is prohibited from registering new players), and Corinthians has less than twenty days to settle the dispute with the Japanese.

On the field, the team is still alive in the three competitions it disputes: it faces Flamengo in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, awaits the CBF draw to know the next opponent in the Copa do Brasil and occupies the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão. Corinthians returns to the field at 9 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (16) to visit Ceará at Castelão.