SUS opens public consultation on the use of medication for covid-19

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on SUS opens public consultation on the use of medication for covid-19 0 Views

Conitec, the National Commission for the Incorporation of New Technologies in the SUS, opened, this Wednesday, the public consultation to expand the use of the drug tocilizumab for hospitalized patients with covid-19. The drug is already used in the SUS and is originally indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Recent studies show the substance’s ability to inhibit a protein that promotes chronic inflammation, very common in patients with the severe form of covid-19.

Also according to a partial report by Conitec, the emergency use of tocilizumab for patients with critical or severe cases of covid was recommended by the World Health Organization in April this year. The economic impact of the use of the incorporation of this drug for the treatment of Covid in the SUS is estimated at more than R$ 3 billion in 5 years.

Conitec, at the meeting on July 7, made the initial recommendation for the use of this drug in the SUS for the treatment of severe cases of covid-19 and also opened a public consultation that will receive contributions from experts and civil society organizations until the day 1st of August.

The virtual address for the public consultation is gov.br/participamaisbrasil.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Hospital confirms brain death of woman who fell off stretcher while undergoing exam in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

A 67-year-old woman was confirmed brain dead by the Hospital de Pronto Socorro (HPS), on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved