“Take care of your life”

Soccer star Neymar Jr. He was never one to take the insult home and on social media, he also can’t stand a comment without rebutting. This time, a follower commented on their relationship and made a criticism that the athlete did not like very much. He ended up shaking the web this Thursday (14th) when he gave an answer that gave something to talk about.

It all started when a fan spoke about rumors that PSG holder would have ended his romance with digital influencer and model Bruna Biancardi. The two have been together since the end of last year and even appeared in public with engagement rings. Some fans point out that the two are no longer together and that Neymar would be enjoying life free, light and loose.

On Twitter, the follower posted a comment about the player’s posture. “There’s no way around it. Neymar wants this single life, I don’t say anything else, you know?”, she wrote in the publication. Even without tagging the athlete, the comment reached Neymar, who wasted no time and responded: “What I want is for you to take charge of your life”, he said, ending with laughing emojis.

Bruna Biancardi was a little away from social networks, which would have reinforced the suspicions of fans that the relationship has come to an end. However, she resurfaced to explain why she needed time to resolve internal issues: “I needed a little time for myself, I hope you understand. Thank you for all the messages,” she said.