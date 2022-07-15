Tatiana Weston-Webb wins at J-Bay and takes 3rd place in the WSL | surfing

Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb won the J-Bay WSL stage in South Africa on Friday. Tati faced Australia’s Tyler Wright in the final and secured the title by scoring 17.50 against her rival’s 15.67. With the victory, Tatiana also assumes the 3rd place in the world ranking, managing to establish himself in the top five heading to the WSL Finals in Trestles, Calif., in September. The Brazilian did not hide her happiness when she found out about her new position.

– Wow, are you serious? Third place is a great achievement. I am very happy and very happy to be able to be a professional surfer. – confirmed the Brazilian.

+ Check the ranking of the WSL World Tour 2022

1 of 3 Tati Weston-Webb celebrates at J-Bay — Photo: Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League Tati Weston-Webb celebrates at J-Bay — Photo: Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

Tati Weston-Webb scores 8.50 in final at Jeffreys Bay

With the victory in J-Bay, Tati becomes the only woman to win two stages this season and achieve the feat for the 1st time in her career. The Brazilian also won in the Peniche stage, in Portugal.

Tati had two grades above the criterion of “excellent” in the World Surfing Championship. The Brazilian added an 8.5 and a 9.0, the highest female score in the competition.

Tatiana Weston-Webb scores 9.0 and is champion at Jeffreys Bay

2 of 3 Tati Weston-Webb celebrates in the J-Bay Sea — Photo: Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League Tati Weston-Webb celebrates in the J-Bay Sea — Photo: Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League

Tatiana knew how to manage well the advantage she got at the beginning of the heat. Tyler Wright, on the other hand, had two big waves of 8.17 and 7.50, but he couldn’t overcome the Brazilian one.

– I took a lot of wave in the head, but it was worth it. I wanted to thank everyone for their support. I’m very happy!- said Tati shortly after leaving the sea.

3 of 3 Tati and Ethan Ewing with their awards — Photo: Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League Tati and Ethan Ewing with their awards — Photo: Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

In the men’s, the victory went to the Australian Ethan Ewing, who beat compatriot Jack Robinson. Ewing had 16.80 points to Robinson’s 16.30. With Ewing’s victory, the Australian surpasses Italo Ferreira in the world ranking. This was Ethan’s first win of the season.

Among the Brazilians, the best placed was Yago Dora, who fell to the champion of the Stage. Italo, on the other hand, lost to Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian lost by just 0.43. The Olympic champion felt severe pain in his lower back and left the beach for the medical post after the heat. Samuel Pupo also lost in the quarterfinals to Jack Robinson.