The 20 best airlines in the world in 2022

The rating agency Airline Ratings today released its ranking of the 20 best airlines in the world to travel in 2022. Check out the complete list below, which for the second year in a row had Qatar Airways elected as the Airline of the Year.

To arrive at the result, the award considers some criteria, such as the age of the fleet, passenger ratings and product offerings.

Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world in 2022

The Qatari airline offers more than 150 destinations, including Brazil, and was also recognized as Best Airline in the Middle East and Best Business Class, the latter for the third consecutive year. The award-winning Qsuite offers plenty of comfort and privacy, with on-demand service and even a double bed.

My colleague and editor of Melhores Destinos Leonardo Cassol has flown with Qatar a few times and agrees that it is among the best, with emphasis on its modern and comfortable planes. Check out the Qatar Airways Economy and Business Class Reviews. Also see what it’s like to fly on Qatar Airways’ Qsuite.

Best airlines in the world

In second place in the survey appears Air New Zealand, an airline that has led the ranking six times. In this edition, she maintained the same position as in 2021.

My colleague Monique Renne traveled with the company and told me what it’s like to fly with Air New Zealand in business class and also what the company’s economy class is like.

The airline Etihad AirWays took a leap and, in this award, was in third place. Last year, she was ranked 20th.

The fourth place went to Korean Air, the largest passenger transport company in South Korea, which was not in the 2021 ranking.

Following, in fifth place, is Singapore Airlines, which fell two positions in relation to the previous survey. She also took the Best First Class award for the suites offered and also Best Lounges.

Among the airlines that fly to Brazil, we have Turkish Airways in ninth place, Air France and KLM together in 18th place and British Airways in 20th place.

Emirates, which traditionally appears in the top 10 of the main world rankings, was only in 16th place, behind companies such as the North American JetBlue (14th position). However, the UAE airline took the award for best in-flight entertainment.

Unfortunately, there is no Brazilian airline on the list. Check out the full ranking below:

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Air New Zealand
  3. Etihad Airways
  4. Korean Air
  5. Singapore Airlines
  6. how many
  7. Virgin Australia
  8. EVA Air
  9. Turkish Airlines
  10. ANA – All Nippon Airways
  11. Cathay Pacific Airways
  12. Virgin Atlantic
  13. JAL – Japan Air Lines
  14. JetBlue
  15. finnair
  16. Emirates
  17. Hawaiian
  18. Air France/KLM
  19. Alaska Airlines
  20. British Airways

Have you flown with any of these companies? What do you think? Did you miss anything else in the ranking? Comment and participate!

