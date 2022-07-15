The 7 Brazilian universities among the 10 best in Latin America – Época Negócios

+



THE highlighted that ‘Brazil outperforms the Latin American average in most metrics’ (Photo: GETTY IMAGES (via BBC))

Seven Brazilian universities are among the top ten in Latin America, according to a ranking compiled by the education data and assessment provider Times Higher Education (THE).

The complete list comprises 197 universities from 13 countries.

Chile ranks first, but Brazil is the most represented country in the ranking, with 72 universities. Next are Chile (30), Colombia (29) and Mexico (26).

Among the top 20, 14 are Brazilian, according to the survey released on Thursday (7/14). In last year’s survey, 13 of the 20 best-rated institutions were Brazilian.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE), universities are analyzed in five areas: teaching (36%), research (34%), citation impact (20%), international participation (7.5%) and industry revenue ( 2.5%).

20 best universities in Latin America

1. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – Chile

2. University of São Paulo (USP) – Brazil

3. University of Campinas (Unicamp) – Brazil

4. Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) – Brazil

5. Monterrey Institute of Technology – Mexico

6. Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) – Brazil

7. University of Chile – Chile

8. Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) – Brazil

9. Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) – Brazil

10. Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) – Brazil

11. Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) – Brazil

12. Paulista State University (Unesp) – Brazil

13. University of the Andes – Colombia

14. Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) – Brazil

15. University of Brasília (UnB) – Brazil

16. National Autonomous University of Mexico – Mexico

17. Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) – Brazil

18. National University of Colombia – Colombia

19. Federal University of Viçosa (UFV) – Brazil

20. Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) – Brazil

Source: Times Higher Education (THE)

USP ranked 2nd among the best universities in Latin America for the 6th consecutive year (Photo: GETTY IMAGES (via BBC))

It is the 4th consecutive year that the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile leads the ranking. And USP was in 2nd place for the 6th consecutive year.

Those responsible for the research highlighted that UFSC and Unifesp each rose five positions.

The federal of Santa Catarina returned to the top ten ranking for the first time since 2020, moving from 11th place last year to 6th this year, due to an improvement in several research metrics, according to the Times Higher Education (THE).

Unifesp went from 9th last year to 4th this year, due to improvements in the influence of research (impact of citations), according to THE.

Overall, THE highlighted that “Brazil outperforms the Latin American average on most metrics, except citation impact and international metrics, and has seen significant improvements in research quality and quantity.”

Despite this, there was a small drop in the number of Brazilian institutions among the 50 best, falling from 29 to 28, compared to last year.

– Text originally published in http://bbc.co.uk/portuguese/geral-62150335