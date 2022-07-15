The 7 Brazilian universities among the 10 best in Latin America

THE highlighted that ‘Brazil outperforms the Latin American average in most metrics’

Seven Brazilian universities are among the top ten in Latin America, according to a ranking compiled by the education data and assessment provider Times Higher Education (THE).

The complete list comprises 197 universities from 13 countries.

Chile ranks first, but Brazil is the most represented country in the ranking, with 72 universities. Next are Chile (30), Colombia (29) and Mexico (26).

Among the top 20, 14 are Brazilian, according to the survey released on Thursday (7/14). In last year’s survey, 13 of the 20 best-rated institutions were Brazilian.

