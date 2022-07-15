‘The best thing is work’

Marcos Oliveira, 66, the eternal Beiçola of “A Grande Família” (TV Globo), celebrated his return to TV. The actor can be seen from tonight on the soap opera “Poliana Moça”, by SBT, in the participation he recorded before his hospitalization for surgery in order to treat a fistula in the urethra. With the return on screen, he celebrates the possibility of being seen again for his work.

In the serial, the actor gives life to Romeu, owner of an abandoned amusement park, who has difficulties in letting go of the past. With the exhibition of scenes in “Poliana Moça”, Marcos celebrates the opportunity to be seen again on television and show his artistic side.

“It was really cool, it was really good. The best thing we have in life is work. It’s not so much the commitment to things as success… But the cool thing is that you do a good job that people like”, said Marcos, in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

He even talked about wanting to be seen in different roles on television. “This is a different job. I don’t just want to be a pastry chef, I want to do other things in my life, like this character”.

Admitted to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, the actor underwent the surgical procedure on Tuesday (12) and is now in the unit’s infirmary. The artist thanked the support of colleagues and fans on social media.

“I’ve had the operation and I’m in the ward recovering. Now it’s time to wait for it to heal and go home to finish recovering. Then work again,” said the actor, through Instagram Stories.

The actor, who faces financial difficulties, even asked fans for help in seeking treatment. With the situation faced by the artist, he received help from Tatá Werneck, with whom he worked on the soap opera “Deus Salve o Rei” (2018).

“Tatá was very generous with me. But I have to pay for all the other things. Everyone gives what they can. Any amount is welcome”, said Marcos about the contact on social networks. He confirmed that the “Lady Night” host helped him get health insurance.

‘Periods when it hurts a lot’

The actor vented about the health problem during an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda” in November 2021. He remembers having constant infections due to the fistula, which consists of the emergence of a channel between normally connected body structures.

“There are periods when it hurts a lot. It’s always bad to pee, because it always leaks a little from behind (through the anus). I have to use tampons,” he said.

“I’ve been facing this problem for 30 years. I’ve had some surgeries before, but there was no technique to deal with it. You can’t move through the urethra. Now, with new techniques, they put a graft in the canal”, he concluded.

In 2016, when he commented on the disease for the first time, Marcos Oliveira told RecordTV’s “Domingo Show” that he unsuccessfully spent BRL 85,000 to treat the problem.

blood glucose

Marcos Oliveira stated that, in addition to dealing with the fistula in the urethra, he also faced financial problems for not being able to work. The former member of “A Grande Família” even made his pix key available for donations from fans.

“Gradually, with the help, I’m able to solve things and pay my bills. […] It’s a very big battle,” he said on social media.

Also on “Spectacular Sunday”, the actor said that he takes about 40 medications a day with the help of the SUS (Unified Health System). “I’m Brazilian, I paid my taxes and I need it”.

“The problem is all in the blood glucose. Mine was high and the doctor has already said that he does not operate with high blood glucose. I want to fight to solve all this and return to singing, interpreting and making people happy”, he declared about the procedure.