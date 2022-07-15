The biggest and best Prime Day deals to take advantage of at the last minute ⋆

THE prime day Amazon, considered a kind of “Black Friday” by the retailer giant, started on July 12 and is scheduled to end at 11:59 pm this Wednesday (13). With a few hours left, it’s still possible, if you’re quick enough, to purchase products at historic discounts. In order to make your life easier, we’ve decided to bring together the biggest and best Prime Day deals still available for you to take advantage of.

>>Black Desert Online: Black Desert: A revolutionary action MMORPG Play and earn exclusive rewards!

As our audience is made up almost entirely of gamers, we recommend taking a look at the Dell G15 Gaming Notebook. The machine comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 video card (with 4GB of dedicated video memory). During Prime Day, the notebook can be purchased at a 15% discount, starting at R$4,669 (check it out here). This is one of the lowest prices ever recorded. There is also the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Notebook, which has a similar configuration to the Dell G-15. The product is equipped with an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory, 512Gb of SSD, and 8GB of RAM. The notebook is about R$600 cheaper (check it out here).

Other products that you will certainly need in your home, and that are at unmissable discounts, are Amazon devices with an integrated Echo. For example, the Fire Tv Stick device, which allows you to turn any TV into a true Smart TV, is 27% off. Another product, also in high demand, is the Kindle 10th Generation, which basically allows you to carry your library of books in your “pocket”. That is, you can have access to your books virtually wherever and whenever you want. The product has a super discount of 30%. Below we have selected other products with unmissable discounts that may interest you.

Promotion Gaming Notebook Dell G15-i1000-A20P 15.6″ FHD 10th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB 512GB SSD NVIDIA GTX 1650 Windows 11 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10500H (12MB cache, up to 4.5GHz, 6 cores)

8GB memory (1x8GB), DDR4, 2933MHz; Expandable up to 32GB, 2 soDIMM slots

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

15.6″ FHD WVA display (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 250 nits

1 USB 2.0 HiSpeed ​​port with PowerShare, 1 USB 3.2 SuperSpeed ​​port, 1 USB 2.0 HiSpeed ​​port, 1 HDMI port, 1 RJ-45 network port

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (Includes TV Commands) | Dolby Vision Our most powerful Fire TV streaming device.

Watch your favorite content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Vivo Play and more. Watch live news and sports. Subscription fees may apply.

Launch and control content with Voice Remote with Alexa. Control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver using the on/off and volume buttons.

Amazing picture and compatible with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content.

More than 100,000 movies and series episodes included in your Amazon Prime subscription. Kindle 10a. generation with long battery life – Color Black The adjustable recessed light lets you read comfortably for hours – outdoors or indoors, day or night.

The 167 ppi display provides glare-free reading, even in bright sunlight. It’s like you’re reading on paper.

Read without distractions. You can bookmark snippets, improve your vocabulary with the dictionary, translate words and adjust the font size without having to leave the page.

You can choose from thousands of books and store them in your library, which fits in your hands.

A charge that lasts for weeks, not hours. New Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 version): 8″ HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP Camera – Color Black See and do even more with Alexa: 8″ HD touchscreen with adaptive color and speakers that bring entertainment to life. Video call friends and family with the 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you in the center of the screen.

Always stay within camera reach: Video call friends and family with the new auto-framing camera for better centering and positioning. Just ask Alexa to place a call to your Alexa contacts.

Make your home life easier: Easily view your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, listen to the news, or check the traffic.

Control your smart home: Monitor your home when you are out and about via the built-in camera. Use the interactive screen, your voice or your movement to control compatible devices such as cameras, lamps and more.

Have fun: Enjoy HD and stereo series and movies with Prime Video, Netflix and more. Ask Alexa to play songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or Deezer. Some services may require additional subscriptions or fees. Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black Meet the Echo Dot (4th Generation): our most successful Alexa smart speaker even better. The new front-facing audio design (1 speaker 1.6″) ensures more bass and full sound.

Control music with just your voice. Listen to music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more throughout your home with the multi-room music feature, or listen to radio stations.

Always ready to help: Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Control your smart home: With your voice, easily control compatible devices and ask Alexa to turn on lights, lock doors and more. “Alexa, turn on the TV”.

Call friends and family with voice command via the Alexa app or other compatible Echo devices. Use Drop In to quickly connect to another Echo device, or let your family know dinner is ready. Promotion Xbox Series S console Exclusive use for digital games; the console does not play physical discs

8K: Requires compatible content and display

120 FPS: Requires compatible content and display

State-of-the-art performance and speed in a compact, all-digital form factor.

4K Streaming Playback and 4K Upscaling for Gaming

>> Suffering from Endless Lag in Online Games?