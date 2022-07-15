“The court order was given to collect evidence….”; after police search Deolane Bezerra’s mansion and seize goods, influencer’s advice manifests itself

According to the lawyer, a survey that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for a particular company

Lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra spoke out this Thursday (14th) after her home in Alphaville, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, was the subject of a search and seizure warrant (on Tuesday, the 13th) at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. In a note, the lawyer’s legal team reported that the doctor is cited only as investigated.

Columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, who exclusively revealed compliance with the court order, released the note sent by the influencer’s lawyers. According to the statement, the warrant was due to an alleged sponsorship of the company Betzord, investigated about a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer.

In a statement, Deolane explained the purpose of the warrant: “The court order was given to collect evidence for an investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the Betzord company,” she explained through the note. The columnist also had access to the police report and reported that a Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022 were seized.

In addition to the vehicles, the investigation team seized notes, notebooks and two Rolex watches. Two other watches from the Bvulgari brand were also taken, but according to what the lawyer told the column, they are copies. iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phone were also seized.