The price of a barrel of oil already costs less than before the war in Ukraine







Oil platform in China 3/23/2018 REUTERS photo: Reuters

Crude oil futures accelerated losses on Thursday morning, reaching levels below those recorded on February 23, the day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the dollar continues to extend gains amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will raise interest rates more aggressively as local inflation jumps.

At 10:55 am, a barrel of WTI oil for August was down 4.57% on Nymex, at US$91.88, after reaching US$90.56, the lowest of the day, while Brent for September fell 4.04% on ICE at $95.55 after touching $94.50 at the low. On February 23, the barrel of WTI closed at US$ 92.10, while the Brent was at US$ 96.84.

The price of oil soared after the start of the war in Ukraine. In March, it reached around US$ 140 a barrel, due to fears of shortages caused by the conflict. In recent times, however, prices have been falling on fears that a global recession, which seems to be on the way, will dampen demand for the product. Citi has already predicted that the price could drop to $65.